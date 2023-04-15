KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

