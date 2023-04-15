KeyCorp Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $36.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems



Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

