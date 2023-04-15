KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 928.6% in March

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 928.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KOSÉ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KSRYY opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

