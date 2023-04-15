Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of LVS opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

