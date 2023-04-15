Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
