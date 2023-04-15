Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock remained flat at $101.68 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

