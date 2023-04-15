Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 3,963,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,267. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

