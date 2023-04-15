Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.87. 2,034,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

