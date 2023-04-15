Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 23,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NOV worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NOV by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,631,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 225,866 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.82. 3,201,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

