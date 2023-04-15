Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ChampionX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in ChampionX by 5,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ChampionX by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

ChampionX Stock Performance

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.