Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

