Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

