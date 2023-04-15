Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.