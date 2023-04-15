Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

