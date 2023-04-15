Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $226.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

