Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

