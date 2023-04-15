Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFII. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Stories

