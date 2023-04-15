Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 77.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after buying an additional 295,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000,000 after buying an additional 221,468 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

