LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.