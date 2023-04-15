LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.62.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
