Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $4.82. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 434,834 shares changing hands.

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

