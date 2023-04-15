Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 466,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production.
