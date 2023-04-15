Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Down 2.4%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 106,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 62,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Lithium Chile from $1.53 to $1.83 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

