Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.20.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $255.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.92. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Recommended Stories

