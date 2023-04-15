LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LPL Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.26.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.