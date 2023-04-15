LSL Property Services plc (LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on June 2nd

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LSL Property Services Price Performance

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.10) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.81. The company has a market capitalization of £259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.