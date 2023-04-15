LSL Property Services plc (LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on June 2nd

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.10) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.81. The company has a market capitalization of £259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.