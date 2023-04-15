Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & Its Peers Financial Review

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.05 Lucira Health Competitors $466.17 million $9.58 million -52.37

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 341 626 1235 19 2.42

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lucira Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,437.85% -124.65% -30.99%

Volatility & Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Lucira Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.