Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a growth of 828.8% from the March 15th total of 63,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

LKCO stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luokung Technology by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Luokung Technology by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

