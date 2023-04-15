Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.84 and last traded at C$6.84. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.63 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 111.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.