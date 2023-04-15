Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Down 98.9% in March

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

Magnum Opus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Friday. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,815. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnum Opus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.