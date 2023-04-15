Matthew J. Gould Buys 1,352 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,403,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,819,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.7 %

BRT stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRT. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

