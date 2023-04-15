Matthew J. Gould Buys 1,352 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,403,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,819,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.7 %
BRT stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.67.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on BRT. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
