Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

