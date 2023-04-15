Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 2,099,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,964.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.
