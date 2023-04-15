Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 682.6% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of MBGYY stock opened at C$19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.25. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$12.42 and a 12-month high of C$20.24.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

