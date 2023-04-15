Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -623.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 182,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

