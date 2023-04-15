Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average is $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

