Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.18.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

