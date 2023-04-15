MetisDAO Price Tops $32.01 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $32.01 or 0.00105190 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $142.46 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,432.39 or 1.00003902 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 31.87730637 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,040,449.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.