MetisDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.31 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $32.05 or 0.00105407 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $142.65 million and $5.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018376 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,416.61 or 1.00028600 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 31.87730637 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,040,449.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.