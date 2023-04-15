MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.09.

MetLife Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MET opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

Insider Activity

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

