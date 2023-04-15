Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.31. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 10,711 shares traded.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

