Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.31. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 10,711 shares traded.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
