MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 562,235 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,973 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.