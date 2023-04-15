Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Short Interest Update

Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mindset Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Mindset Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of MSSTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,059. Mindset Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mindset Pharma (MSSTF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Mindset Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mindset Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.