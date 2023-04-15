Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 6,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,845. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.