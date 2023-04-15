Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.17.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

