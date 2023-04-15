Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.6 %

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

