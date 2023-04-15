Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 7,220 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Monarch ProCap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

About Monarch ProCap ETF

The Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview ProCap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates 90% to global equity and fixed income and 10% to alternatives, depending on the economic cycles. MPRO was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

