Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 585.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

