Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $255.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $272.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.