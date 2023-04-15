Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

