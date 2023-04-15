Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

